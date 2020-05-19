Passenger faces charges in crash that killed 4

Hertel sought a lower signature bond, saying Stender has been cooperating with law enforcement in the case. However, Cray set the amount at the level Newell requested.

According to the criminal complaint, Treu and Stender had purchased an aerosol can at the Lake Hallie Walmart and were driving back to Treu’s home at 1060 Joseph St., Chippewa Falls. Both men had “huffed” from the aerosol can during the drive.

The crash happened as Treu was driving northbound on Highway P, just south of the Highway 29 overpass. Treu’s vehicle veered off the west side of the road and struck the group of Girl Scouts as they were removing litter.

During his sentencing hearing, Treu claimed Stender caused the crash. Treu said he yelled at Stender, saying “What are you doing?” when Stender grabbed the wheel. Treu said he over-corrected the vehicle, and wound up going in the ditch, where he struck the Girl Scouts. However, Newell pointed out that Treu didn’t hit his brakes and immediately stop the vehicle.

In interviews with law enforcement, Stender admits he grabbed the wheel of the car, causing Treu to yell at him. He said he recalled seeing one person being struck by the vehicle; he hit his head and lost consciousness. He woke up just before they arrived at Treu’s home.