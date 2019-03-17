Several months into his new job, the Chippewa Falls Police Department’s new K9 is bringing new efficiency to the detection of drugs in Chippewa Falls.
Leo, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, was the end result of about two years of planning and fundraising.
The department began collecting donations for a K9 in the late summer of 2017, setting a goal of $84,000. It surpassed its goal, hitting $100,000 in January 2018, which paid for purchasing and outfitting a new squad car for Leo and his handler, officer Stephen McMahon, care for Leo and other equipment purchases.
Most of that was startup costs, though some was for ongoing expenses.
McMahon said that so far their work has been primarily drug-related, searching in schools, during traffic stops and while executing search warrants. But they’ve also assisted in searching for a suspect.
Leo could also be used for locating missing persons or those that leave care, nursing or other home facilities in the Chippewa Falls area.
Previously, the Chippewa Falls police would have to wait for assistance from area law enforcement agencies to search with a dog.
“It’s certainly nice having him right away on scene,” McMahon said. “It cuts down on our time.”
In his first working week, for example, Leo found drugs hidden in a safe under a sink while conducting a search in a home.
McMahon said that Leo has also been a good conduit for conversation with community members, especially children, and has been to several presentations.
“It’s been a great way to break down barriers and talk to people in the community,” McMahon.
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm agreed that the new addition has given the department a wider range of police work.
The different aspects of a police dog’s abilities, Kelm said, have brought in opportunities to improve the entire department.
“It gives us the ability to do things we couldn’t do before,” Kelm said. “It’s like bringing a new tool in.”
Now that the fundraising has come into fruition, McMahon has a partner that’s more involved in his life that a human coworker.
Leo lives with Kelm, who describes him as “a firecracker” who always wants to be on the move.
“He just wants to work,” McMahon said.
The two completed a six week training program in New Mexico and continue to train and work on development.
A police dog’s career is usually around seven years, McMahon said, and afterwards the plans are for Leo to continue living with him.
“Throughout that time he becomes part of your life,” McMahon said.
