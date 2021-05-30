Police: Minnesota man arrested after overnight standoff, fires

A Winona man was arrested Sunday morning after he was reported to have been involved in a domestic assault incident in the 650 block of East Seventh Street.
According to police, Robert James Cerney, 41, was suspected of false imprisonment, making terroristic threats, domestic assault by strangulation and violating a domestic abuse no contact order at the time of his arrest.
The incident began Saturday night, police said, and included Cerney barricading himself inside a residence in order to avoid apprehension.
As officers were waiting for back-up, a release from the police department says, Cerney began setting parts of the residence on fire. He also made threats to police.
The incident took police into Sunday morning, ultimately ending at around 8:25 a.m. with Cerney’s arrest.
Assisting agencies include the Winona Fire Department, Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Goodview Police Department, Winona Area Ambulance Service, The Crisis Response Team, the Winona County Emergency Response Team and the Rochester/Olmsted Emergency Response Team.
Keonte Turner was ticketed earlier this month for paying for sex in January — claims he has denied — but said the information was only made public for intimidation purposes by local police associates because of his stance on police reform.
In what he said “may be the most problematic case” of his nearly four-decades long career on the bench, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder offered a man who pleaded guilty to a vigilante homicide an opportunity for parole.
Local officials have said an amendment to the state constitution approved more than a year ago by voters hasn’t caused much change in their everyday practices, but reminds them to protect the privacy of alleged victims of crimes.
A new lawsuit filed against Racine Unified School District alleges constitutional and civil rights violations, as well as race-based discrimination, based primarily on the district’s decision not to have two of its schools with the highest minority and impoverished populations open for summer school.