Police report: Former LADCO director defrauded organization of $30,000

The former head of the La Crosse Area Development Corporation defrauded his former employer of over $30,000, according to a La Crosse Police Department report.
Jorge Beltran was arrested Tuesday and released on a $5,000 signature bond. His initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court is set for March 29.
According to the report, a member of the LADCO board discovered "anamolies" July 7 in travel and relocation expenses submitted by Beltran, who worked in San Antonio, Texas, before becoming LADCO's executive director in January 2019.
The report says LADCO's accountant noticed a significant increase in the organization's credit card charges after Beltran's employment started. The accountant became suspicious by the end of 2019 over charges that didn't appear business-related.
The board member told police that Beltran and his attorney were confronted with the allegations during an Aug. 26 meeting that lasted four hours. The board member said Beltran admitted to taking money and agreed to pay it back if he could retain his employment. The board member said there was an extensive negotiation between LADCO and Beltran over the exact amount of money involved.
The board member said Beltran was given numerous deadlines to repay the money but failed to reimburse any of the amount promised. He was terminated from his position Sept. 4.
Beltran's alleged fraud included $15,125 in excess relocation expenses, nearly $14,000 in personal spending charged to LADCO credit cards and nearly $1,700 in expenses with no receipts from a local convenience store.
Purchases from the credit cards allegedly included lawn fertilizer, grass seed, fishing lures, food, toiletries and two electric scooters.
LADCO alleges that Beltran claimed to have lost two credit cards and then had them reissued in his name. He also allegedly used a credit card bearing the name of the previous executive director.
The board member told police LADCO submitted an insurance claim for $30,446.
The report says the board member expressed concern to police about the situation becoming public. LADCO is a private, nonprofit organization that promotes business investment in the region.
La Crosse police contacted Beltran Jan. 21 and advised him of the complaint, and he agreed to a Jan. 26 interview at the police station.
He reportedly told police LADCO isn't allowed to pursue criminal action since he was filing a federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint. Police told Beltran he would have to make that argument in court at a later date.
The report says Beltran also asked police to hold off on the signature bond so he could re-establish negotiations with LADCO for repayment.