Police report: Former LADCO director defrauded organization of $30,000

The former head of the La Crosse Area Development Corporation defrauded his former employer of over $30,000, according to a La Crosse Police Department report.

Jorge Beltran was arrested Tuesday and released on a $5,000 signature bond. His initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court is set for March 29.

According to the report, a member of the LADCO board discovered "anamolies" July 7 in travel and relocation expenses submitted by Beltran, who worked in San Antonio, Texas, before becoming LADCO's executive director in January 2019.

The report says LADCO's accountant noticed a significant increase in the organization's credit card charges after Beltran's employment started. The accountant became suspicious by the end of 2019 over charges that didn't appear business-related.

The board member told police that Beltran and his attorney were confronted with the allegations during an Aug. 26 meeting that lasted four hours. The board member said Beltran admitted to taking money and agreed to pay it back if he could retain his employment. The board member said there was an extensive negotiation between LADCO and Beltran over the exact amount of money involved.