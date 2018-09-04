Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Friday, Aug. 31
1:40 p.m. Theft of items from apartment, 800 block of Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls.
1:53 p.m. Retail theft, 10 block of W. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
2:46 p.m. Criminal damage to mailbox, 1800 block of County Highway T, Chippewa Falls.
4:47 p.m. Retail theft, Walmart, Lake Hallie.
Saturday, Sept. 1
11:09 a.m. Theft of air compressor, 4800 block of Highway 27, Cadott.
12:00 p.m. Domestic, 2100 block of 90th St., Lake Hallie.
12:29 p.m. Theft of items from apartment, 800 block of Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls.
6:49 p.m. Driving while intoxicated, Lake Holcombe.
7:02 p.m. Theft, 2700 block of Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie.
9:51 p.m. Driving while intoxicated, Highway 53, Lake Hallie. Nicole A. Hutton, 37, in custody.
9:51 p.m. Fraud, 3400 block of 50th Ave., Elk Mound.
10:19 p.m. Criminal damage to truck window, 12600 block of 50th Ave., Lake Hallie.
11:52 p.m. Driving while intoxicated, Highway 29, Stanley. Sylvia L. Tarin, 54, in custody.
Sunday, Sept. 2
9:22 a.m. Theft of pontoon trailer, 16000 block of 190th Ave., Bloomer.
11:32 a.m. Drug abuse, 1300 block of Woodridge Dr., Chippewa Falls.
1:49 p.m. Drug abuse, 26300 block of County Highway M, Holcombe.
3:14 p.m. Theft of automobile, 17300 block of County Highway S North, Boyd.
4:22 p.m. Domestic, 13600 block of 205th St., Jim Falls.
6:05 p.m. Retail theft, Walmart, Lake Hallie.
7:07 p.m. Gas drive off, 600 block of Broadway St., Stanley.
7:28 p.m. Criminal damage to vehicle, 260th Ave., town of Birch Creek.
8:14 p.m. Domestic, Jim Falls. Scott D. Mallo, 45, in custody.
Monday, Sept. 3
1:11 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, 118th St., Lake Hallie.
8:54 a.m. Fraud, 800 block of Woodward Ave., Chippewa Falls.
11:19 a.m. Domestic, 40 block of Westbrook Dr., Bloomer.
11:31 a.m. Theft of U-Haul vehicle, 1000 block of Park Ave., Chippewa Falls.
11:35 a.m. Dumpster fire, Industrial Dr., Bloomer.
2:44 p.m. Retail theft, Walmart, Lake Hallie.
3:10 p.m. Theft of bicycle, 300 block of E. Canal St., Chippewa Falls.
5:18 p.m. Theft of automobile, 2700 block of Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie.
5:23 p.m. Theft of backpack, 200 block of Bay St., Chippewa Falls.
10:50 p.m. Domestic, 400 block of W. Ginty St., Cadott.
