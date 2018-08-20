Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Friday, Aug. 17
10:29 a.m. Theft of trailer, 6500 block of County Highway K, Chippewa Falls.
10:44 a.m. Theft of purse, 2700 block of Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie.
1:47 p.m. Grass fire, 4000 block of 82nd Ave., Colfax. Fire under control 2:21 p.m.
2:07 p.m. Brush fire, Stanley.
5:07 p.m. Retail theft, 800 block of N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls.
6:08 p.m. Telephone and computer fraud, 100 block of Terrence St., Chippewa Falls.
7:21 p.m. Theft of sheet metal, 500 block of Polzine Rd., Cornell.
7:33 p.m. Criminal damage to Glen Loch Dam, Chippewa Falls.
7:54 p.m. Retail theft, Walmart, Lake Hallie.
8:42 p.m. Theft of license plate, 2700 block of Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie.
11:35 p.m. Drug abuse, 118th St., Lake Hallie.
Saturday, Aug. 18
12:44 a.m. Drug abuse, 250th Ave., Holcombe. Alexander S. Gehrt, 18, in custody.
2:03 a.m. Drug abuse, Irvine St., Chippewa Falls. Joseph M. Lachance, 39, in custody on drug charges and an active warrant.
3:35 a.m. Drug abuse, Commerce Pkwy., Chippewa Falls. Theodore L. Karlstedt, 45, in custody on drug charges and a probation hold. Desiree A. Dailey, 25, in custody on a probation hold.
10:15 a.m. Theft, 17700 block of County Highway X, Chippewa Falls.
2:02 p.m. Theft of garbage can, 12600 block of Highway 64, Bloomer.
2:53 p.m. Retail theft, 20 block of W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
3:20 p.mm. Criminal damage to mailbox, 13600 block of 95th Ave., Chippewa Falls.
5:53 p.m. Theft of flag, 700 block of Terrill St., Chippewa Falls.
6:13 p.m. Fraud, 2400 block of 9th Ave., Bloomer.
6:23 p.m. Domestic, 100 block of Barber Rd., Stanley.
7:04 p.m. Theft of furniture, 300 block of Washington St., Stanley.
10:54 p.m. Assault, 700 block of Jeffrey Ct., Chippewa Falls.
Sunday, Aug. 19
12:16 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, Chippewa Falls.
12:40 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, 100 block of W. Prairie View Rd., Chippewa Falls.
1:14 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, Highway 40, Bloomer. Thomas J. Dillon, 56, in custody for OWI-first offense.
1:35 a.m. Domestic, 24500 block of 195th Ave., Cornell.
2:44 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, Chippewa Falls.
10:51 a.m. Theft of watch, 400 block of Frenette Dr., Chippewa Falls.
11:18 a.m. Theft of bicycle, 500 block of Wilson St., Chippewa Falls.
3:18 p.m. Domestic, 26600 block of 80th St., New Auburn.
3:27 p.m. Theft of cell phone, 300 block of Chippewa Mall Dr., Chippewa Falls.
6:43 p.m. Domestic, 27100 block of County Highway F, New Auburn.
7:39 p.m. Theft of bike, 900 block of Therbrook St., Chippewa Falls.
9:59 p.m. Drug abuse, 10300 block of 20th Ave., Eau Claire.
