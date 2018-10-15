Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Friday, Oct. 12
7:46 a.m. Theft, 1800 block of 17th Ave., Bloomer.
7:52 a.m. Theft of backpack blower, gas can and electric grease gun, 8000 block of Commerce Pkwy., Chippewa Falls.
12:06 p.m. Drug abuse, 700 block of Terrill St., Chippewa Falls.
3:22 p.m. Retail theft, Walmart, Lake Hallie.
8:53 p.m. Assault, 1300 block of E. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls.
Saturday, Oct. 13
1:43 a.m. Drug abuse, 100 block of N. 2nd St., Cornell.
Sunday, Oct. 14
3:00 a.m. Assault, 10 block of W. Vine St., Chippewa Falls.
3:05 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, 14700 block of Copenhaver Ave., Stanley.
11:35 a.m. Retail theft, Walmart, Lake Hallie.
2:46 p.m. DNR complaint, report of dead fowl left on roadway, Chippewa Falls.
8:09 p.m. Domestic, 1300 block of 15th Ave., Bloomer.
9:02 p.m. Domestic, 32600 block of 192nd Ave., Boyd. Daniel F. Fransway, 66, in custody.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.