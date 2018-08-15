Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Monday, Aug. 13
1:12 a.m. Criminal damage to light pole and sign, Bloomer. Eamon K. Hovde, 22, in custody.
9:15 a.m. Theft of items from vehicle, 300 block of Macomber Street, Chippewa Falls.
9:58 a.m. Theft of 30 plants from building, 1400 block of 122nd Street, Lake Hallie.
9:59 a.m. Theft of bicycle, Chippewa Falls.
10:02 a.m. Theft of vehicle, 13800 block of 192nd Street, Chippewa Falls.
11:04 a.m. Theft of highway sign, 10000 block of 152nd Street, Lake Hallie.
11:32 a.m. Retail theft, Walmart, Lake Hallie. Suspect given citations.
1:24 p.m. Report of counterfeit bill, 2400 block of Commercial Boulevard, Lake Hallie.
2:20 p.m. Check fraud, 2400 block of Commercial Boulevard, Lake Hallie.
2:45 p.m. Retail theft, Walmart, Lake Hallie.
3:35 p.m. Retail theft, Walmart, Lake Hallie.
3:50 p.m. Fraud, 2400 block of Prairie View Road, Lake Hallie.
4:00 p.m. Drug abuse, 100 block of W. Central Street, Chippewa Falls.
10:24 p.m. Gas drive off, S. Broadway Street, Stanley.
Tuesday, Aug. 14
12:00 a.m. Vehicles on fire, 14th Avenue, Bloomer.
12:00 a.m. Structure fire, 13000 block of 200th Street, Chippewa Falls.
6:23 a.m. Theft of items from vehicle, 400 block of Spruce Street, Chippewa Falls.
6:33 a.m. Criminal damage to building and voting machines, 31500 block of County Highway MM, Boyd.
7:22 a.m. Domestic, 14400 block of 47th Avenue, Lake Hallie.
11:17 a.m. Theft of vehicle, Hwy 64, Bloomer.
2:25 p.m. Domestic, Chippewa Falls.
2:29 p.m. Theft of item from mail, 500 block of W. Grand Avenue, Chippewa Falls.
2:37 p.m. Fraud, 2400 block of 9th Avenue, Bloomer.
3:53 p.m. Driving while intoxicated, Hwy. M, New Auburn. Nevin M. Reit, 23, in custody for first-offense OWI.
7:23 p.m. Drug abuse, 11800 block of 19th Avenue, Chippewa Falls. Report of drug paraphernalia found in yard.
9:38 p.m. Bank card fraud, 14900 block of Hwy. S, Chippewa Falls.
