Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Monday, Aug. 27
4:20 a.m. Downed power line, 8900 block of Highway 124, Chippewa Falls.
7:56 a.m. Propane tank fire, 2400 block of S. Prairie View Rd., Chippewa Falls.
10:51 a.m. Domestic, 15100 block of Highway 178, Jim Falls.
1:41 p.m. Fraud, 900 block of Water St., Chippewa Falls.
4:22 p.m. Theft, Maple St., Cadott.
5:14 p.m. Leaking gas line, 14000 block of 165th Ave., town of Eagle Point.
7:21 p.m. Downed power line, 600 block of Market St., Chippewa Falls.
7:37 p.m. Tree down on house, 8600 block of 170th Ave., Chippewa Falls.
7:38 p.m. Gas drive off, 600 block of Broadway St., Stanley.
7:46 p.m. Downed power lines, 9800 block of County Highway Q, Chippewa Falls.
8:36 p.m. Tree downed on power lines, 11600 block of 35th Ave., Chippewa Falls.
9:10 p.m. Domestic, 100 block of E. Main St., New Auburn.
9:47 p.m. Operating while intoxicated, Highway 178, town of Eagle Point. Nicholas K. Hoven, 21, in custody.
9:51 p.m. Drug abuse, 200 block of W. Main St., Cornell.
10:24 p.m. Criminal damage to vehicle, 2700 block of Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie.
11:09 p.m. Transformer on fire, 400 block of W. Elm St., Chippewa Falls.
Tuesday, Aug. 28
8:20 a.m. Credit card fraud, 10300 block of 156th St., Chippewa Falls.
8:51 a.m. Assault, 1300 block of Main St., Bloomer.
1:28 p.m. Criminal damage to vehicle, W. Prairie View Rd., Chippewa Falls.
3:17 p.m. Theft of money, 200 block of Island St., Chippewa Falls.
3:19 p.m. Gas drive off, 5900 block of 33rd Ave., Eau Claire. $11.00.
5:48 p.m. Theft of generator, 2500 block of 116th St., Lake Hallie.
5:58 p.m. Domestic, 100 block of E. 4th Ave., Stanley.
7:43 p.m. Driving while intoxicated, Highway 53, mile marker 118, Chippewa County.
10:47 p.m. Domestic, Madison St., Chippewa Falls.
