Chippewa County emergency response and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Monday, Aug. 6
8:14 a.m. Theft of Styrofoam, 9700 block of County Highway SS, Bloomer.
8:31 a.m. Theft of wire, 4100 block of 123rd St., Chippewa Falls.
9:40 a.m. Drug abuse, 200 block of W. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
11:47 a.m. Craigslist fraud, 600 block of W. Elm St., Chippewa Falls.
4:07 p.m. IRS scam, 1900 block of Lakeshore Dr., Bloomer.
7:49 p.m. Drug abuse, 2600 block of 116th St., Chippewa Falls.
8:18 p.m. Gas drive off, 600 block of S. Broadway St., Stanley.
10:08 p.m. Theft, 18900 block of County Highway O, Chippewa Falls.
Tuesday, Aug. 7
2:56 a.m. Structure fire, 5500 block of Main St., Sheldon. Cornell Area Fire Department called to the scene.
9:14 a.m. Theft of cans, 10 block of E. Canal St., Chippewa Falls.
9:51 a.m. Credit card fraud, 29000 block of County Highway W, Holcombe.
10:54 a.m. Domestic, 1100 block of Evergreen Lane, Chippewa Falls.
10:59 a.m. Theft of items from storage unit, 2600 block of County Highway OO, Chippewa Falls.
11:24 a.m. Gas drive off, 14900 block of County Highway S, Chippewa Falls. $20.00.
12:33 p.m. Criminal damage to bar, 17700 block of County Highway X, Chippewa Falls.
12:59 p.m. Drug abuse, 700 block of Harding St., Chippewa Falls.
2:09 p.m. Gas drive off, 5900 block of 33rd Ave., Eau Claire. $15.01.
3:31 p.m. Fraudulent check, 13800 block of 39th Ave., Lake Hallie.
3:57 p.m. Structure fire, 300 block of W. Main St., New Auburn.
4:43 p.m. Missing person, 800 block of Lynn St., Chippewa Falls. Person found 5:01 p.m.
10:08 p.m. Drug abuse, Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie.
11:32 p.m. Driving while intoxicated, E. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls.
