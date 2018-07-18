Chippewa County law enforcement and emergency response agencies responded to the following calls:
Monday, July 16
7:30 a.m. Theft of items from car, 14500 block of 46th Ave., Lake Hallie.
9:57 a.m. Theft of items from storage unit, 2700 block of County Highway OO, Lake Hallie.
1:21 p.m. Fraud, 2500 block of S. Prairieview Rd., Lake Hallie. Report of counterfeit bill.
3:10 p.m. Theft of trailer, 1500 block of S. Prairieview Rd., Lake Hallie.
6:07 p.m. Theft of phone, 18000 block of County Highway X, Chippewa Falls.
7:43 p.m. Driving while intoxicated, 225th Ave., Bloomer.
10:59 p.m. Domestic, 700 block of N. 8th St., Cornell.
Tuesday, July 17
6:24 a.m. Retail theft, 2900 block of N. Joles Pkwy., Chippewa Falls.
10:01 a.m. Criminal damage to mailbox, 7000 block of County Highway K, Chippewa Falls.
10:14 a.m. Fraud, 400 block of N. State St., Chippewa Falls.
4:07 p.m. Theft of front license plate, 1500 block of Bergman Rd., Chippewa Falls.
8:59 p.m. Assault, 10 block of Pine St., Chippewa Falls.
