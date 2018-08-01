Chippewa County emergency response and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Monday, July 30
2:05 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, Park St., Chippewa Falls. Amanda J. Messenger, 31, in custody for OWI-first offense.
4:58 a.m. Criminal damage, 300 block of Broadway St., Stanley.
6:45 a.m. Report of fire, 4400 block of 124th St., Chippewa Falls.
9:36 a.m. Drug abuse, 3200 block of 30th St., Elk Mound. Report of marijuana found on property.
10:47 a.m. Retail theft, Walmart, Lake Hallie.
10:50 a.m. Retail theft, Walmart, Lake Hallie.
1:20 pm. Two-vehicle semi crash, Highway 29, Lake Hallie. Traffic diverted until 2:11 p.m. None injured.
3:33 p.m. Grass fire, Chapman Lake area, Stanley.
7:19 p.m. Theft of flatbed trailer, 400 block of Well St., Chippewa Falls.
8:15 p.m. Driving while intoxicated, Highway 64, Bloomer. Kenneth W. Susajlo, 31, in custody.
Tuesday, July 31
12:45 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, Highway 124, Chippewa Falls. Yuliya E. Ruff, 27, in custody for OWI-second offense.
3:34 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, Highway 178, Chippewa Falls. Robert L. Werlein, 50, in custody for OWI-first offense.
7:39 a.m. Theft of vehicle, Central St., Chippewa Falls.
8:08 a.m. Theft of vehicle, 1600 block of 19th Ave., Bloomer. Vehicle recovered at 12:25 p.m.
1:01 p.m. Theft of rain coat during Country Fest, 24400 block of County Highway S, Cadott.
3:42 p.m. Theft of wallet, 2800 block of County Highway I, Chippewa Falls.
3:53 p.m. Stove fire, Chippewa Falls.
4:01 p.m. Criminal damage to vehicle, 2700 block of Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie.
4:24 p.m. Retail theft, 2900 block of Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie. Danielle L. Jenneman, 30, and Keanna E. Johnson, 31, in custody for retail theft.
8:05 p.m. Garage fire, 200 block of 2nd Ave., Chippewa Falls.
