Chippewa County emergency response and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Monday, July 23
2:40 p.m. Burning complaint, 18300 block of County Highway X, Chippewa Falls.
5:07 p.m. Theft of rear license plate from vehicle, 2700 block of Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie.
5:36 p.m. Gas drive off, 26400 block of Highway 27, Holcombe. $15.
6:16 p.m. Theft, 20 block of W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
6:47 p.m. Theft of vehicle, Wheaton St., Chippewa Falls.
7:49 p.m. Fraud, Chippewa Falls.
10:20 p.m. Drug abuse, 2700 block of Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie. Jered May, no age listed, arrested on drug charges and bail jumping.
10:58 p.m. Driving while intoxicated, County Highway GG, Bloomer. Ryan G. Thompson, 32, in custody for OWI-second offense.
11:38 p.m. Driving while intoxicated, River St., Chippewa Falls.
Tuesday, July 24
12:28 a.m. Drug abuse, Lake Hallie. James T. Shafer, 26, and Ashley M. Thompson, 24, in custody.
7:19 a.m. Retail theft, Walmart, Lake Hallie.
10:53 a.m. Electrical fire, 300 block of South St., Cornell.
11:22 a.m. Report of dump truck striking overhead power line, 3200 block of S. Joles Pkwy., Chippewa Falls.
2:12 p.m. Retail theft, 2900 block of Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie.
4:14 p.m. Gas drive off, 600 block of S. Highway 27, Cadott. $37.50.
4:41 p.m. Theft of cell phone, 200 block of E. 4th Ave., Stanley.
4:43 p.m. Theft of bicycle from bicycle rack, 500 block of E. 1st Ave., Stanley.
4:51 p.m. Fraud, 300 block of E. 4th Ave., Stanley.
6:49 p.m. Criminal damage to snowmobile, Madison St., Chippewa Falls.
11:07 p.m. Theft of bicycle, 300 block of W. Garden St., Chippewa Falls.
