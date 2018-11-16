Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Monday, Nov. 12.
3:18 a.m., domestic disturbance, 300 block of S. Prairie St., Chippewa Falls
10:03 a.m., theft, 2700 block of Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie
11:58 a.m., fire response, 1500 block of County TK M, New Auburn
12:04 p.m., drug abuse, Chippewa Falls
12:46 p.m., domestic disturbance, 400 block of Grant St., Stanley
12:49 p.m., domestic disturbance, 200 block of 17th Ave., Bloomer
4:45 p.m., theft, 600 block of N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls
6:36 p.m., theft, 600 block of Main St., Bloomer
Tuesday, Nov. 13.
10:30 a.m., drug abuse, 500 block of North Dewey St., Eau Claire
10:45 a.m., fire response, Highway 53, Chippewa Falls
11:05 a.m., theft, 700 block of Terrill St., Chippewa Falls
1:38 p.m., fire response, 29300 block of 290th St., Holcombe
2:17 p.m., drug abuse, Elm/Terrill, Chippewa Falls
7:03 p.m., fire response, N8700 block of Fairground Ave., Greenwood
Wednesday, Nov. 14.
6:19 a.m., theft, 300 block of ½ Main St., Cornell
7:32 a.m., theft, Cornell
9:46 a.m., theft, 600 block of Main St., Bloomer
10:02 a.m., drug abuse, 600 block of Jefferson Ave., Chippewa Falls
10:30 a.m., theft, 1100 block of Martin Rd., Bloomer
4:00 p.m., assault/battery, Park/Seymour Cray, Chippewa Falls
6:05 p.m., theft, Pumphouse Rd., Chippewa Falls
7:51 p.m., theft, 200 block of N. 1st St., Cornell
Thursday, Nov. 15.
8:40 a.m., auto theft, 600 block of Bay St., Chippewa Falls
9:30 a.m., theft, 1300 block of 122nd St., Chippewa Falls
10:32 a.m., theft, 900 block of Pearl St., Chippewa Falls
11:10 a.m., theft, 18900 block of HY 40, Bloomer
3:48 p.m., theft, 2700 block of Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie
6:54 p.m., domestic disturbance, 800 block of Maple St., Chippewa Falls
7:32 p.m., domestic disturbance, 500 block of Madison St., Stanley
