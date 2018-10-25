Try 1 month for 99¢

Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:

Monday, Oct. 22

10:52 a.m. Fire, 16300 block of 40th Ave., Chippewa Falls.

12:05 p.m. Fraudulent check, 1900 block of Hallie Rd., Chippewa Falls.

1:39 p.m. Fraudulent check, 900 block of W. River St., Chippewa Falls.

3:26 p.m. Drug abuse, W. River St., Lake Hallie. K-9 requested, contraband located.

3:40 p.m. Domestic, 200 block of Oshkosh St., Boyd.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

6:47 a.m. Drug abuse, County Highway MM, Cadott. Matthew R. Link, 33, in custody.

11:32 a.m. Domestic, 1300 block of Jefferson Ave., Chippewa Falls. Tony J. Steen, 52, in custody.

3:24 p.m. Retail theft, 200 block of Bay St., Chippewa Falls.

4:16 p.m. Assault, 23400 block of 270th St., Holcombe.

6:35 p.m. Domestic, 100 block of E. Vine St., Chippewa Falls.

9:32 p.m. Domestic, Sunshine Circ., Chippewa Falls.

11:56 p.m. Domestic, 600 block of E. Ingersoll St., Boyd.

7:47 p.m. Drug abuse, Commercial Pkwy., Lake Hallie. Christopher L. Stavely, 39, in custody.

9:30 p.m. Drug abuse, Main St., Chippewa Falls.

9:50 p.m. Burglary of items from residence, 9400 block of 24th Ave., Lake Hallie.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

2:52 a.m. Drug abuse, Main St., Chippewa Falls. Elijah P. Gasper, 27, in custody.

2:28 p.m. Assault, 24800 block of Highway 64, Cornell.

4:32 p.m. Shed fire, 32300 block of 305th Ave., Holcombe.

