Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Monday, Oct. 22
10:52 a.m. Fire, 16300 block of 40th Ave., Chippewa Falls.
12:05 p.m. Fraudulent check, 1900 block of Hallie Rd., Chippewa Falls.
1:39 p.m. Fraudulent check, 900 block of W. River St., Chippewa Falls.
3:26 p.m. Drug abuse, W. River St., Lake Hallie. K-9 requested, contraband located.
3:40 p.m. Domestic, 200 block of Oshkosh St., Boyd.
Tuesday, Oct. 23
6:47 a.m. Drug abuse, County Highway MM, Cadott. Matthew R. Link, 33, in custody.
11:32 a.m. Domestic, 1300 block of Jefferson Ave., Chippewa Falls. Tony J. Steen, 52, in custody.
3:24 p.m. Retail theft, 200 block of Bay St., Chippewa Falls.
4:16 p.m. Assault, 23400 block of 270th St., Holcombe.
6:35 p.m. Domestic, 100 block of E. Vine St., Chippewa Falls.
9:32 p.m. Domestic, Sunshine Circ., Chippewa Falls.
11:56 p.m. Domestic, 600 block of E. Ingersoll St., Boyd.
7:47 p.m. Drug abuse, Commercial Pkwy., Lake Hallie. Christopher L. Stavely, 39, in custody.
9:30 p.m. Drug abuse, Main St., Chippewa Falls.
9:50 p.m. Burglary of items from residence, 9400 block of 24th Ave., Lake Hallie.
Wednesday, Oct. 24
2:52 a.m. Drug abuse, Main St., Chippewa Falls. Elijah P. Gasper, 27, in custody.
2:28 p.m. Assault, 24800 block of Highway 64, Cornell.
4:32 p.m. Shed fire, 32300 block of 305th Ave., Holcombe.
Ryan M. Johnson
Age: 44 Height/weight: 6-2, 225 pounds Physical: Brown hair, green eyes Last Known Address: Colfax Wanted For: Fraud on innkeeper, felony bail jumping
Warrant Date: Oct. 4, 2018
Jason R. Fenner
Age: 42 Height/weight: 5-10, 170 pounds Physical: Blonde hair, green eyes Last Known Address: Eau Claire Wanted For: Misappropriate ID info
Warrant Date: Oct. 3, 2018
Kurtis L. Thornby
Age: 22 Height/weight: 6-0, 175 pounds Physical: Blonde hair, blue eyes Last Known Address: Chippewa Falls Wanted For: Resisting/obstructing
Warrant Date: July 7, 2017
Eric J. Starck
Age: 37 Height/weight: 5-9, 175 pounds Physical: Brown hair, blue eyes Last Known Address: East Hill neighborhood, Chippewa Falls Wanted For: Misappropriate ID information, bail jumping
Warrant Date: June 19, 2018
Ryan J. Stolp
Age: 34 Height/weight: 6-1, 170 pounds Physical: Black hair, hazel eyes Last Known Address: Chippewa Falls Wanted For: Child Support
Warrant Date: Feb. 13, 2018
Samantha M. Flatland
Age: 32 Height/weight: 5-8, 170 pounds Physical: Blonde Hair, blue eyes Last Known Address: Chippewa Falls Wanted For: Possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting/obstructing an officer, retail theft
Warrant Date: June 6, 2018
Lisa M. Sundberg
Age: 35 Height/weight: 5-5, 140 Physical: Brown hair, blue eyes Last Known Address: Eau Claire Wanted For: Burglary, theft
Warrant Date: March 15, 2018
Mark D. Siegert
Age: 27 Height/weight: 5-11, 140 pounds Physical: Brown hair, hazel eyes Last Known Address: Chippewa Falls Wanted For: Child support
Warrant Date: March 6, 2018
Emily A. Sweeney
Age: 38 Height/weight: 5-5, 125 pounds Physical: Brown hair, brown eyes Last Known Address: Chippewa Falls Wanted For: Child Support
Warrant Date: June 26, 2018
Jeramie J. Burgess
Age: 36 Height/weight: 6-0, 170 pounds Physical: Brown hair, green eyes Last Known Address: Eau Claire Wanted For: Child Support
Warrant Date: March 12, 2018
Matthew B. Labrigtsen
Age: 28 Height/weight: 5-11, 160 pounds Physical: Blonde hair, brown eyes Last Known Address: Flats neighborhood, Chippewa Falls Wanted For: Child Support
Warrant Date: May 15, 2018
Yancey S. Gonzalez
Age: 48 Height/weight: 5-7, 163 pounds Physical: Blonde Hair, Blue Eyes Last Known Address: Eau Claire Wanted For: Child Support
Warrant Date: Aug. 31, 2017
