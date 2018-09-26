Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Monday, Sept. 24
8:27 a.m. Theft of vehicle, 100 block of Michael St., Chippewa Falls.
9:14 a.m. Assault, 2900 block of E. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls.
9:35 a.m. Drug abuse, Chippewa Falls.
10:08 a.m. Theft, 24900 block of County Highway TT, Cornell.
10:26 a.m. Contractor fraud, 6000 block of 50th St., Chippewa Falls.
10:42 a.m. Drug abuse, 22000 block of 100th Ave., Cadott.
11:24 a.m. Theft, 1000 block of W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls.
11:29 a.m. Theft, 100 block of N. 4th Ave., Cornell.
12:22 p.m. Gas drive off, 2700 block of 120th St., Lake Hallie.
1:54 p.m. Gas drive off, 1600 block of Woodard Rd., Bloomer.
3:09 p.m. Credit card fraud, 23000 block of County Highway X, Cadott.
7:01 p.m. Retail theft, 600 block of S. 3rd St., Cornell.
8:10 p.m. Retail theft, 200 block of Bay St., Chippewa Falls.
8:15 p.m. Drug abuse, Bloomer.
Tuesday, Sept. 25
9:43 a.m. Criminal damage to equipment, 200 block of E. 4th Ave., Stanley.
10:09 a.m. Theft of tools, 10800 block of 305th Ave., New Auburn.
10:18 a.m. Domestic, Olson Dr., Chippewa Falls.
2:55 p.m. Theft of items from storage unit, 16000 block of County Highway J, Chippewa Falls.
4:51 p.m. Domestic, 200 block of E. Wisconsin St., Chippewa Falls.
5:36 p.m. Retail theft, Walmart, Lake Hallie.
10:22 p.m. Driving while intoxicated, Highway 29, Chippewa Falls. Cory J. Staatz, 41, in custody.
