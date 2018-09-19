Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Monday, Sept. 17
2:26 a.m. Drug abuse, 2700 block of Dutchman Dr., Chippewa Falls. Rebecca L. Hoade, 19, and Sage R. Brost, 21, in custody.
8:57 a.m. Domestic, 400 block of Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls.
11:42 a.m. Burglary, 1500 block of 108th St., Lake Hallie.
2:16 p.m. Drug abuse, Eau Claire. Lake Hallie K-9 officer requested for drug search.
2:16 p.m. Fraud, 1000 block of W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls.
3:09 p.m. Fraud, 1200 block of Oak St., Bloomer.
4:25 p.m. Tree in power lines, 7100 block of 178th St., Chippewa Falls.
5:41 p.m. Drug abuse, 11400 block of 22nd Ave., Lake Hallie.
Tuesday, Sept. 18
4:28 p.m. Drug abuse, Highway 53, Bloomer.
6:48 a.m. Theft of items from vehicle, 300 block of Mansfield St., Chippewa Falls.
7:12 a.m. Theft of items from vehicle, 200 block of Coleman St., Chippewa Falls.
8:23 a.m. Fraudulent check, 1700 block of 17th Ave., Bloomer.
8:50 a.m. Theft of items from vehicle, 700 block of Mansfield St., Chippewa Falls.
9:54 a.m. Drug abuse, 900 block of Front St., Chippewa Falls. Report of drugs found in trash can.
10:31 a.m. Theft of road signs, 300th St., Stanley.
11:43 a.m. Criminal damage, 1000 block of Park Ave., Chippewa Falls.
2:06 p.m. Fraudulent check, 16100 block of 250th St., Cadott.
5:08 p.m. Criminal damage to wet cement, Wheaton St., Chippewa Falls.
5:43 p.m. Theft of collectible items, 300 block of Broadway St., Stanley.
6:54 p.m. Theft of items from vehicle, 200 block of Coleman St., Chippewa Falls.
8:45 p.m. Domestic, 300 block of E. 2nd Ave., Stanley.
9:29 p.m. Domestic, 20 block of E. Birch St., Chippewa Falls.
