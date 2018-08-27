Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Saturday, Aug. 25
12:06 a.m. Domestic, 30200 block of 279th St., Holcombe.
2:38 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, 237th St., Cadott.
11:58 a.m. Retail theft, Walmart, Lake Hallie.
4:07 p.m. Theft, 13900 block of Highway 64, Bloomer.
6:20 p.m. Retail theft, Walmart, Lake Hallie.
8:34 p.m. Driving while intoxicated, 122nd St., Lake Hallie.
8:42 p.m. Domestic, 9300 block of 100th Ave., Chippewa Falls.
11:28 p.m. Theft of jewelry, 400 block of Frenette Dr., Chippewa Falls.
11:50 p.m. Domestic, 200 block of Edward St., Chippewa Falls.
