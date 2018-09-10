Sunday, Sept. 9
12:02 a.m. Drug abuse, 21st Ave., Lake Hallie. Benjamin N. Davis, 28, in custody.
12:58 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, County Highway M, Holcombe.
1:42 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Ned J. Sandhoefner, 22, in custody for OWI-first offense.
10:28 a.m. Domestic, 700 block of Bridge St., Cornell.
12:36 p.m. Drug abuse, 900 block of N. Kelly St., Cadott.
1:14 p.m. Criminal damage to vehicles, 2600 block of County Highway OO, Chippewa Falls.
2:21 p.m. Grass fire, 6400 block of Highway 40, Bloomer. Fire under control 2:39 p.m.
3:10 p.m. Wood chip fire, 27600 block of 256th St., Holcombe.
3:48 p.m. Theft of construction stilts, 17500 block of 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls.
6:15 p.m. Theft of items from storage units, 2600 block of County Highway OO, Lake Hallie.
