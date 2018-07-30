Chippewa County law enforcement and emergency response agencies responded to the following calls:
Thursday, July 26
7:40 a.m. Report of cow in roadway, County Highway O/County Highway XX, Chippewa County (CEHCK??????)
8:55 a.m. Drug abuse, 1300 block of 122nd St., Lake Hallie.
10:10 a.m. Identity theft, 4100 block of 131st St., Chippewa Falls.
10:38 a.m. Fraudulent check, 12400 block of County Highway S, Chippewa Falls.
10:41 a.m. Structure fire, 14100 block of County Highway S South, Jim Falls.
11:41 a.m. Retail theft, 100 block of N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls.
12:26 p.m. Criminal damage to concrete, Madison St., Chippewa Falls.
4:33 p.m. Fraudulent check, 1800 block of Hallie Rd., Chippewa Falls.
9:24 p.m. Criminal damage to garage and building, 17200 block of County Highway J, Chippewa Falls.
July 27
9:56 a.m. Domestic, 13000 block of 40th Ave., Lake Hallie.
1:59 p.m. Bank account fraud, 200 block of W. Main St., New Auburn.
3:28 p.m. Theft of equipment, 1300 block of 122nd St., Lake Hallie.
3:35 p.m. Criminal damage, 1400 block of Oak St., Bloomer.
7:28 p.m. Domestic, 4800 block of 157th St., Chippewa Falls.
9:31 p.m. Gas drive off, 600 block of S. Highway 27, Cadott.
10:38 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, Bay St., Chippewa Falls.
July 28
4:49 a.m. Domestic, 400 block of Irvine St., Chippewa Falls. Alexander S. Klukas, DOB 6-16-1996, in custody.
1:23 p.m. Fraud, 200 block of W. Elm St., New Auburn.
8:01 p.m. Domestic, 400 block of Pumphouse Rd., Chippewa Falls.
9:28 p.m. Domestic, 26300 block of County Highway M, Holcombe.
11:31 p.m. Criminal damage to residence, 1200 block of Miles St., Chippewa Falls.
July 29
1:54 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, Highway 27/100th Ave., Chippewa County (CHECK?????)
2:23 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, County Highway K/50th Ave., Chippewa County (CHECK?????) William J. Connell, DOB 4-7-1989, in custody 10-55.
2:29 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, County Highway X, Cadott. Mitchell D. Benner, DOB 5-29-1995, in custody 10-55. (CHECK???????)
3:02 a.m. Domestic, 300 block of East St., Chippewa County (CHECK?????) Austin D.M. Defore, DOB 5-21-2000, in custody 10-55. (CEHCK?????)
8:09 a.m. Gas drive off, Cadott.
10:08 a.m. Domestic, 200 block of Main St., Cornell.
11:14 a.m. Theft of items from dumpster, 600 block of 21st Ave., Bloomer.
2:17 p.m. Criminal damage to vehicle, 2100 block of Prairie View Rd., Chippewa Falls.
2:53 p.m. Theft of bicycle, 1400 block of X Ray St., Bloomer.
4:20 p.m. Retail theft, Walmart, Lake Hallie.
6:02 p.m. Theft of money from purse, 20900 block of County Highway Z, Cornell.
6:48 p.m. Gas drive off, 189900 block of Highway 40, Bloomer.
8:26 p.m. Gas drive off, 18900 block of Highway 40, Bloomer.
11:13 p.m. Theft of phone and tools from garage, 1400 block of Duncan Rd., Bloomer.
11:25 p.m. Domestic, 800 block of Woodward Ave., Chippewa Falls.
