Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Thursday, Sept. 27
11:27 a.m. Theft of garbage can, 300 block of Grove St., Chippewa Falls.
11:32 a.m. Assault, 500 block of N. High St., Chippewa Falls.
1:10 p.m. Theft of trailer, 12000 block of 22nd Ave., Chippewa Falls.
4:38 p.m. Theft of boat, 30400 block of 292nd St., Holcombe.
5:09 p.m. Retail theft, 200 block of Bay St., Chippewa Falls.
6:10 p.m. Theft of gas, 6100 block of 166th St., Chippewa Falls.
Friday, Sept. 28
1:31 a.m. Domestic, 20200 block of 75th Ave., Chippewa Falls.
7:52 a.m. Assault, Dutchman Dr., Chippewa Falls.
9:38 a.m. Pole shed on fire, 6100 block of County Highway T, Chippewa Falls.
1:24 p.m. Drug abuse, Lake Hallie.
3:29 p.m. Theft of cash from ATM, 500 block of E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls.
3:53 p.m. Basement fire, 500 block of Dwight St., Chippewa Falls.
6:48 p.m. Driving while intoxicated, 270th St., Holcombe.
8:25 p.m. Driving while intoxicated, Courtney L. Subatch, 22, in custody for OWI-first offense.
9:49 p.m. Drug abuse, 300 block of E. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls.
10:14 p.m. Criminal damage, 400 block of Introwitz Dr., Chippewa Falls.
Saturday, Sept. 29
12:30 a.m. Gas drive off, 1400 block of Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie.
1:16 a.m. Assault, 10 block of W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
2:05 a.m. Domestic, 100 block of W. Vine St., Chippewa Falls.
2:09 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, County Highway OO, Chippewa Falls.
12:05 p.m. Criminal damage to mailbox, 34500 block of 62nd Ave., Elk Mound.
1:21 p.m. Theft of cash, 1700 block of County Highway OO, Chippewa Falls.
2:58 p.m. Retail theft, Walmart, Lake Hallie.
6:45 p.m. Theft of tires, 20000 block of 85th St., Chippewa Falls.
6:59 p.m. Domestic, 400 block of N. Grove St., Chippewa Falls.
10:44 p.m. Domestic, 4600 block of 250th St., Cadott.
Sunday, Sept. 30
12:15 a.m. Drug abuse, Highway 178, Chippewa Falls.
1:12 a.m. Drug abuse, 1700 block of Kennedy Rd., Chippewa Falls.
2:36 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, 15000 block of 10th Ave., Chippewa Falls.
3:08 p.m. Domestic, 800 block of Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls.
7:32 p.m. Gas drive off, 18900 block of Highway 40, Bloomer.
