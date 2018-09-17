Chippewa County law enforcement and emergency agencies responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, Sept. 11
8:54 a.m. Gas leak, Boyd.
11:20 a.m. Theft from vehicle, 200 block of Pine St., Chippewa Falls.
12:16 a.m. Criminal damage to window, 900 block of 15th Ave., Bloomer.
1:00 p.m. Report of bomb threat, 1000 block of 1st Ave., Chippewa Falls.
3:23 p.m. Theft of items from soda machine, 200 block of Bay St., Chippewa Falls.
3:34 p.m. Domestic, 900 block of N. Highway 27, Cadott.
4:04 p.m. Fraudulent check, 300 block of Elm St., Chippewa Falls.
5:40 p.m. Identity theft, 27000 block of 250th St., Holcombe.
6:50 p.m. Theft of alcohol, 500 block of E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls.
9:50 p.m. Theft of trail cameras, 156th St., Chippewa Falls.
Wednesday, Sept. 12
10:32 a.m. Report of house burglary, 900 block of High St., Chippewa Falls.
5:40 p.m. Report of stabbing, 300 block of Spruce St., Chippewa Falls.
7:33 p.m. Drug abuse, 1400 block of Commercial Blvd., Chippewa Falls. Gregory A. Conner, 33, in custody.
9:34 p.m. Theft of vehicle, 1800 block of Timber Trail, Chippewa Falls.
Thursday, Sept. 13
12:35 p.m. Theft, 700 block of Terrill St., Chippewa Falls.
2:07 p.m. Driving while intoxicated, Highway 64, Bloomer.
2:13 p.m. Gas drive off, 1000 block of Woodward Ave., Chippewa Falls.
3:02 p.m. Criminal damage to solar panels, 1600 block of 125th St., Lake Hallie.
3:33 p.m. Phone fraud, 1100 block of Therbrook St., Chippewa Falls.
4:05 p.m. Theft, 1000 block of 19th Ave., Bloomer.
7:07 p.m. Criminal damage to tires, 2000 block of W. 22nd Ave., Bloomer.
Friday, Sept. 14
12:12 a.m. Theft of motorcycle, 6100 block of 166th St., Chippewa Falls.
2:06 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, Chippewa Crossing Blvd., Chippewa Falls. Jessica A. Helland in custody for intoxicated driving.
5:24 a.m. Theft of vehicle, 7300 block of 20th Ave., Eau Claire.
11:00 a.m. Gas drive off, 1000 block of Woodward Ave., Chippewa Falls.
11:14 a.m. Theft of snowmobile trailer, 30000 block of 122nd St., New Auburn.
12:15 p.m. Gas drive off, 300 block of W. Main St., New Auburn. $22.
3:36 p.m. Drug abuse, 1000 block of Mansfield St., Chippewa Falls.
4:36 p.m. Grass fire, 1600 block of 198th St., Chippewa Falls.
6:18 p.m. Domestic, 3500 block of S. Joles Pkwy., Chippewa Falls. Roy R. Calkins, 62, in custody.
8:06 p.m. Drug abuse, Chippewa Falls.
9:10 p.m. Theft, Chippewa Falls.
11:10 p.m. Retail theft, Chippewa County. Daniel R. Myher, 53, in custody for retail theft and felony bail jumping.
Saturday, Sept. 15
12:26 a.m. Retail theft, Walmart, Lake Hallie. Amy J. Naiberg, 28, in custody.
8:30 p.m. Domestic, 1000 block of Main St., Bloomer.
9:50 p.m. Driving while intoxicated, Woodward Ave., Chippewa Falls.
10:02 p.m. Theft, Walmart, Lake Hallie.
Sunday, Sept. 16
7:54 a.m. Criminal damage to bathroom, 500 block of E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls.
12:49 p.m. Theft of power tools, 100 block of Barber St., Stanley.
1:29 p.m. Domestic, 1600 block of 17th Ave., Bloomer.
4:14 p.m. Domestic, 900 block of 1st Ave., Chippewa Falls.
4:16 p.m. Domestic, 200 block of Ash St., Cadott.
4:54 p.m. Retail theft, Walmart, Lake Hallie.
4:56 p.m. Domestic, Lake Holcombe.
5:17 p.m. Retail theft, Walmart, Lake Hallie.
11:18 p.m. Theft of vehicle, Lake Hallie.
