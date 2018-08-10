Chippewa County emergency response and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, Aug. 8
1:38 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
6:32 a.m. Theft of rims from vehicle, 1800 block of Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie.
6:54 a.m. Theft of rims from two vehicles and criminal damage to vehicle, 2100 block of Prairie View Rd., Lake Hallie.
7:30 a.m. Theft of vehicle, 2800 block of E. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Vehicle found 7:36 a.m.
9:56 a.m. Assault, 2900 block of E. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls.
10:09 a.m. Theft, 100 block of N. 6th St., Cornell.
5:18 p.m. Theft of cell phone and credit card, 30 block of E. Elm St., Chippewa Falls.
7:40 p.m. Report of five unknown horses in backyard, 30200 block of 157th Ave., Cornell.
10:45 p.m. Drug abuse, 4100 block of 135th St., Lake Hallie.
Thursday, Aug. 9
12:40 a.m. Drug abuse, Linden St., Chippewa Falls.
2:34 a.m. Theft of vehicle, 16700 block of 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls.
12:39 p.m. Domestic, 271st St., Holcombe. Benjamin L. Gehrt, 38, in custody on domestic charges.
1:45 p.m. Theft of license plate from vehicle, Chippewa Falls.
