Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, Aug. 29
1:31 a.m. Domestic, 3100 block of S. Joles Pkwy., Lake Hallie.
7:41 a.m. Theft of items from trailer, 10400 block of 130th Ave., Bloomer.
9:33 a.m. Criminal damage, 700 block of Terrill St., Chippewa Falls.
11:20 a.m. Theft of trailer, 19900 block of County Highway X, Chippewa Falls.
12:05 p.m. Theft of road signs, town of Eagle Point.
1:08 p.m. Credit card fraud, 400 block of Superior St., Chippewa Falls.
2:37 p.m. Theft, 1200 block of 15th Ave., Bloomer.
3:40 p.m. Theft of wallet from vehicle, 11500 block of 13th Ave., Chippewa Falls.
8:45 p.m. Domestic, 11600 block of 28th Ave., Chippewa Falls.
Thursday, Aug. 30
1:44 a.m. Drug abuse, S. Prairie St., Chippewa Falls.
5:49 a.m. Criminal damage to mailbox, 700 block of N. Riverside Dr., Cornell.
12:20 p.m. Domestic, 15300 block of 360th St., Stanley.
2:32 p.m. Criminal damage to personal property, 200 block of E. Fourth Ave., Stanley.
3:10 p.m. Theft, 2400 block of 9th Ave., Bloomer.
4:53 p.m. Drug abuse, Highway 27, Holcombe. Bradley S. Huber, 48, in custody on a Rusk County warrant.
6:53 p.m. Criminal damage to passenger side window of vehicle, 7100 block of 185th St., Chippewa Falls.
8:26 p.m. Theft of laptop, 300 block of S. 7th St., Cornell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.