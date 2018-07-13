Chippewa County emergency response and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, July 11
8:36 a.m. Theft of hanging baskets from residence, 1000 block of 1st Ave., Chippewa Falls.
9:35 a.m. Criminal damage to building, 2600 block of S. Prairieview Rd., Lake Hallie.
1:31 p.m. Report of animal abuse, 600 block of Dover St., Chippewa Falls.
6:45 p.m. Fireworks complaint, 2500 block of 118th St., Lake Hallie.
11:14 p.m. Domestic, 1600 block of 350th St., Chippewa Falls. Russell D. Dorn, 38, in custody.
Thursday, July 12
6:53 a.m. Theft of bicycle from residence, 7600 block of 345th St., Stanley.
9:34 a.m. Theft of sound system, 24000 block of County Highway S, Cadott.
9:39 a.m. Report of miniature potbellied pig wandering fairgrounds, 200 block of Edward St., Chippewa Falls.
9:53 a.m. Gas drive off, 5900 block of 33rd Ave., Eau Claire. $42.37.
10:22 a.m. Identity theft, 4600 block of 137th St., Lake Hallie.
11:16 a.m. Domestic, 100 block of N. Rural St., Chippewa Falls.
11:27 a.m. Drug abuse, 26300 block of County Highway M, Holcombe.
1:03 p.m. Criminal damage to park, 10 block of Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls.
2:42 p.m. Fraud, 26900 block of 276th Ave., Holcombe.
3:38 p.m. Drug abuse, Chippewa Falls.
5:33 p.m. Theft of firearm, 8200 block of County Highway K, Cadott.
6:58 p.m. Theft of items from residence, 22000 block of County Highway S, Jim Falls.
6:59 p.m. Fireworks complaint, Chippewa Falls.
7:19 p.m. Drug abuse, 24400 block of County Highway S, Cadott.
7:44 p.m. Report of barn structures collapsed, 11600 County Highway EE, Cadott.
9:26 p.m. Drug abuse, 24400 block of County Highway S, Cadott.
9:52 p.m. Fraud, 24400 block of County Highway S, Cadott.
11:44 p.m. Drug abuse, 24400 block of County Highway S, Cadott.
11:48 p.m. Criminal damage, Cadott. Report of vehicle driving off with a gas pump line still attached.
11:50 p.m. Drug abuse, 24400 block of County Highway S, Cadott.
