Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, Sept. 19
11:45 a.m. Fraud, 1000 block of Woodward Ave., Chippewa Falls.
11:49 a.m. Oven fire, 700 block of Tropicana Blvd., Chippewa Falls.
12:57 p.m. Criminal damage to cornfield, 23500 block of 110th St., Bloomer.
3:28 p.m. Theft of glass from bar, 600 block of N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls.
4:18 p.m. Domestic, 14100 block of 250th St., Cadott.
4:53 p.m. Domestic, 100 block of S. Broadway St., Stanley.
6:07 p.m. Fraud, 200 block of N. 8th St., Cornell.
Thursday, Sept. 20
7:17 a.mm. Fraudulent check, 16100 block of 250th St., Cadott.
11:39 a.m. Theft of generator, 24400 block of County Highway S, Cadott.
2:56 p.m. Power pole on fire, 600 block of Dover St., Chippewa Falls.
3:42 p.m. Theft of vehicle, 100 block of W. Cedar St., Chippewa Falls.
3:49 p.m. Retail theft, Walmart, Lake Hallie.
5:15 p.m. Power pole on fire, Highway 27, Cornell.
8:19 p.m. Tree down on house, 600 block of N. East St., New Auburn.
8:28 p.m. Lightning strike, 7600 block of 180th St., Chippewa Falls.
9:07 p.m. Electrical box on fire, 225th Ave., Bloomer.
