Prisoner escapes from Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility, later apprehended in a stolen vehicle

An escaped prisoner was apprehended and returned to custody Thursday in Chippewa Falls, Lt. Mark Bauman of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Chippewa County Communications Center received a call at 1:14 p.m. from the Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility, 2909 E. Park Ave. in Chippewa Falls, reporting that an inmate had escaped and was last seen running south and east from the prison.

The inmate was found driving a stolen black Toyota on Hwy. 29 near mile marker 89. The vehicle was observed by a deputy, and after failing to stop it, several other deputies converged on the area and brought the vehicle to a halt.

The prisoner was taken into custody without incident.

