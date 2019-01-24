Charges were refiled against a Chippewa Falls man who was convicted of federal drug crimes last spring.
Shane Paul Johnson, 40, of Chippewa Falls, was sentenced in March to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Johnson also received 10 years of supervised release.
Now, charges that were dismissed without prejudice prior to that conviction have been refiled in Chippewa County.
Johnson is charged with first degree reckless homicide in the Nov. 22, 2017 drug overdose death of Nicholas J. Buck in Chippewa Falls.
The charge was refiled on Nov. 28. Johnson’s initial court appearance was supposed to take place Monday, but it was postponed to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 at the Chippewa County Courthouse Branch 2.
He is also charged with manufacture/deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver THC (marijuana), methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and non-narcotics — with all possession charges being second offenses — and with the possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.
A woman, April J. Lonetree, was also charged in connection with Buck’s death.
Assistant District Attorney Roy La Barton Gay is handling the prosecution of the case again, and said it was “generally expected (Chippewa County) would refile when the federal case was done.”
According to criminal complaints, police officers responded to a report of an overdose death in Chippewa Falls on Nov. 22. Drugs were found in the residence.
Johnson and Lonetree were arrested, and a search warrant turned up drugs and drug paraphernalia.
According to the Department of Justice, 238 grams of methamphetamine, 432 grams of marijuana, 23 grams of heroin, 21 grams of cocaine, 284 vials of suspected steroids, over $5,000 in cash and two pistols were found at Johnson’s residence the day after Buck’s death. The total value of the items seized was roughly $48,000.
Lonetree is still facing several charges in Chippewa County court, including methamphetamine possession, maintaining a drug trafficking place and two counts of neglecting a child. A review hearing for Lonetree is scheduled for Jan. 30
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.