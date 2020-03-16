Restraining order that keeps sex offender out of Chippewa County to remain in place

A temporary restraining order that blocks Kenosha County sex offender Jeffrey A. Neubecker from moving into a home in the town of Sampson, near New Auburn, will remain in place.

Chippewa County judge Steve Gibbs ruled at an injunction hearing Monday that the restraining order, which he signed a week earlier, will remain in effect. He set a new court date for May 21.

In January, Kenosha County judge David Wilk ruled that Neubecker be released from custody and temporarily placed at the home in New Auburn while Kenosha County officials continued to look for a permanent residence for him in their county.

Under state law, a sex offender upon release is to be returned to either their home county, or the county where the offense occurred. However, Neubecker has no ties at all to Chippewa County.

“I just don’t see this (emergency) when they’ve had the order (for his release) for well over a year,” Gibbs said. “They’ve had this order and done nothing. Kenosha County’s lack of planning is not my emergency. They keep kicking it down the road, 60 to 90 days, and they did nothing. I don’t believe Judge Wilk had authority to issue placement.”

Gibbs said he combed through state statutes and found no authority for the placement here, even on a temporary basis.