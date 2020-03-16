Restraining order that keeps sex offender out of Chippewa County to remain in place

A temporary restraining order that blocks Kenosha County sex offender Jeffrey A. Neubecker from moving into a home in the town of Sampson, near New Auburn, will remain in place.
Chippewa County judge Steve Gibbs ruled at an injunction hearing Monday that the restraining order, which he signed a week earlier, will remain in effect. He set a new court date for May 21.
In January, Kenosha County judge David Wilk ruled that Neubecker be released from custody and temporarily placed at the home in New Auburn while Kenosha County officials continued to look for a permanent residence for him in their county.
Under state law, a sex offender upon release is to be returned to either their home county, or the county where the offense occurred. However, Neubecker has no ties at all to Chippewa County.
“I just don’t see this (emergency) when they’ve had the order (for his release) for well over a year,” Gibbs said. “They’ve had this order and done nothing. Kenosha County’s lack of planning is not my emergency. They keep kicking it down the road, 60 to 90 days, and they did nothing. I don’t believe Judge Wilk had authority to issue placement.”
Gibbs said he combed through state statutes and found no authority for the placement here, even on a temporary basis.
Jim Sherman, Chippewa County’s attorney, told Gibbs that he first became aware in November that Kenosha County was considering sending Neubecker to the trailer home in New Auburn. There is already a sex offender living there; the home has two bedrooms.
“It’s a hot real estate market, and it’s hard to find placement that meets all the setbacks,” Sherman said of Kenosha County’s explanations for not placing Neubecker locally.
Sherman considers Wilk’s ruling to be “an illegal order.”
“I was kind of flabberghasted, because the law was changed to prevent this very thing from happening,” Sherman said. “We saw it as a clear violation of the law.”
Sherman also questioned why the Department of Human Services didn’t oppose the judge’s order.
“Everyone agrees his home county is Kenosha,” Sherman said.
On March 6, Sherman and other attorneys listened in on a court hearing in Kenosha County, but Wilk didn’t allow them to participate. After Wilk re-affirmed his decision to sent Neubecker to Chippewa County, the local attorneys worked over the weekend to craft the temporary restraining order to block the release, which was issued March 9. Sherman said Wilk blocked the county’s due process.
“We had no option but to file a motion for an injunction,” Sherman said. “We couldn’t appeal it, and we had no standing (in Kenosha County Court.) The local county should be involved. In this case, we weren’t even heard.”
Kenosha County has another hearing on the matter slated for May 1, so Gibbs set his next hearing for after that court date.
Neubecker, 63, is currently housed at the Sand Ridge Treatment Center in Mauston. He had been convicted of three counts of incest. Online court records state he was being held involuntarily at the treatment center because he’s a “sexually violent person.” Neubecker was released from the facility in 2009, but he had three rules violations: unauthorized contact of individuals over the phone, having a person over to his house, and loaning money to a person. Those violations led to him being returned to Sand Ridge in 2013, where he has been held since.
Gibbs said that “irreparable harm could come to Chippewa County if the placement is granted.”