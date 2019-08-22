CHIPPEWA FALLS — The man accused of robbing a Lake Hallie bank on July 15 is seeking a reduction of his $100,000 cash bond.
Jason G. Burgett, 42, of Milwaukee is charged with armed robbery with threat of force, robbery of a financial institution, fleeing or eluding an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Burgett appeared in person in Chippewa County Court for a hearing Wednesday. His attorney, Matthew Moertel, asked Judge James Isaacson to set a hearing to consider modifying Burgett’s bond. Isaacson set that hearing for Aug. 28, with the case moving to Judge Steve Cray. Burgett also will have a review hearing before Cray on Oct. 23.
Burgett previously served a nine-year prison sentence for robbing a bank in Wisconsin in 1998, and he’s a suspect in a string of other bank robberies.
The armed robbery occurred at 9:37 a.m. July 15 at Citizens Community Bank, 2727 Commercial Blvd.
Burgett is accused of entering the bank wearing a black mask and holding a BB gun, but the tellers said it appeared to be a real gun.
People in the bank observed the type of vehicle the man got into and fled the area. Lake Hallie detective Adam Myers arrived in an unmarked police vehicle. Myers located a car that matched the suspect’s vehicle, and he followed it. Once the car got on Hwy. 29, Myers attempted to pull over the vehicle.
“The vehicle then increased its speed and did not stop,” wrote Lake Hallie Police Chief Cal Smokowicz in a press release. “A pursuit was initiated at 9:44 a.m. The pursuit left Hwy. 29 and continued upon county highways in the town of Lafayette. The pursuit was joined by deputies of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and ended at 10:03 when the suspect’s vehicle pulled over and the occupant surrendered.”
The chase reached speeds in excess of 100 mph, and officers found a black duffle bag with the money taken from the bank inside it. They also found the black mask.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said that Burgett also is linked to three other bank robberies in Wisconsin and Michigan.
On Oct. 9, 1996, Burgett was sentenced to a term of imprisonment of three years and six months, online court records show.
On Feb. 4, 1998, Burgett escaped from state custody. On April 13, 1998, federal authorities arrested Burgett and charged him with committing two acts of armed bank robbery. Burgett pleaded guilty, pursuant to a plea agreement, to one count of armed bank robbery in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin; on Oct.14, 1998, the court sentenced him to a 108-month term of imprisonment to be served consecutive to his state sentence, online records state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.