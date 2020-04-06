Rural Chippewa Falls man sentenced to four years in prison in stabbing case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A rural Chippewa Falls man who stabbed two people at his home in September has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Joseph R. Moldrem, 29, 5132 20th Ave., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Other charges including substantial battery and possession of marijuana were read in to the court record.

Judge Steve Cray ordered the prison sentence, along with three years of extended supervision. Moldrem was given credit for 172 days already served.

Moldrem, a convicted sex offender, also recently served a one-year jail sentence.

“He could be facing more substantial charges based on their injuries,” Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said.

Moldrem is accused of stabbing Jeremy Dodge and Nicole Kolb at his home at 5132 20th Ave. in the town of Wheaton at 1:22 a.m. Sept. 8. The victims “had at least one stab wound/laceration each to the chest area,” according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

“One needed to have lifesaving surgeries,” Newell told Cray at a prior hearing.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the preliminary investigation shows that the victims all knew each other.