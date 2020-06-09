Sex assault outside Chippewa Falls tavern yields 6-month sentence

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Green Bay man who sexually assaulted a 30-year-old woman outside a Chippewa Falls tavern in June 2018 will serve a six-month jail sentence.

Mark Nicks, 29, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Chippewa County Court to third-degree sexual assault. He was originally charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault by use of force.

Judge James Isaacson also ordered two years of probation. Isaacson read the victim's impact statement previously.

"It was a significant impact on her," Isaacson said. "There is a question if consent was given or not given."

Nicks declined to comment before Isaacson pronounced sentencing.

The criminal complaint said the incident happened on June 21, 2018, and Nicks used force during the sex act.

Isaacson told Nicks he must follow any sex offense treatment recommended by his agent.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said the victim was notified of the hearing, but she didn't attend the sentencing. However, Newell said the settlement agreement was done in consultation with the victim.