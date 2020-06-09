Sex assault outside Chippewa Falls tavern yields 6-month sentence

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Green Bay man who sexually assaulted a 30-year-old woman outside a Chippewa Falls tavern in June 2018 will serve a six-month jail sentence.
Mark Nicks, 29, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Chippewa County Court to third-degree sexual assault. He was originally charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault by use of force.
Judge James Isaacson also ordered two years of probation. Isaacson read the victim's impact statement previously.
"It was a significant impact on her," Isaacson said. "There is a question if consent was given or not given."
Nicks declined to comment before Isaacson pronounced sentencing.
The criminal complaint said the incident happened on June 21, 2018, and Nicks used force during the sex act.
Isaacson told Nicks he must follow any sex offense treatment recommended by his agent.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said the victim was notified of the hearing, but she didn't attend the sentencing. However, Newell said the settlement agreement was done in consultation with the victim.
Nicks had been living in Garden City, Ga., but recently moved back to Wisconsin. Defense attorney Scott Schlough requested that Nicks be allowed to serve his jail sentence in Green Bay, and Isaacson agreed to that request.
Schlough asked Isaacson to approve the joint agreement.
"We found a good balance here," Schlough said.
Isaacson told Nicks he must report to the Chippewa County Jail by Aug. 9. He told Nicks to get his paperwork completed so he can immediately be transferred to the Brown County Jail.
