CHIPPEWA FALLS— An Eau Claire sex offender who failed to notify the state he had moved has been charged with failure to maintain his registration.
Daniel L. Brunner, 48, 2844 Starr Ave., was charged Wednesday in Chippewa County Court. Brunner was convicted of third-degree sexual assault in 2007 in Eau Claire County Court.
Court records show that the state sent registration letters to Brunner’s address in rural Colfax in February 2018 and May 2018.
Department of Corrections officials learned Brunner moved to the home in Eau Claire that summer and sent letters to him in September, October and February 2019. In each case, Brunner didn’t respond. He will return to court Aug. 5.
Along with his prior conviction, Brunner is also charged with repeated sexual assault of a same child in Chippewa County Court.
In that case, a teenage girl has told authorities that Brunner sexually touched her under her clothes between 2012 and the end of 2016. She also stated that Brunner would allow other men to sexually touch her.
Sexual assault charges against Brunner were dismissed in January in another case when the victim, who is considered cognitively disabled, had difficulty telling her story, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said.