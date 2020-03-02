Sex offender could be released in New Auburn

A convicted sex offender from Kenosha County, who has no ties to Chippewa County, could be released from prison this week and moved to a home near New Auburn.
Jeffrey A. Neubecker, 63, is a Level III sex offender. He was convicted of being a “sexually violent person” in Kenosha County in 1995, online court records show.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk sent a press release Monday saying that the Department of Corrections intends to release Neubecker, with him living at 25978 Highway F in the town of Sampson.
Kowalczyk said it is a two-bedroom trailer that the Department of Corrections is renting. If released, Neubecker will share the trailer with another recently released sex offender, David Hager.
However, officials from both Chippewa County and the town of Sampson are contesting the placement here, Kowalczyk said. The contested appeal hearing is scheduled for Friday in Kenosha County Court. Neubecker could be released from custody after that hearing, he said.
Usually, a sex offender is sent back to his home county upon release from prison.
You have free articles remaining.
“And that’s why it’s being contested,” Kowalczyk said. “(State statute) says they go back to the county where they are convicted. Our hands are tied. They’ve got to place these people.”
A public hearing on Neubecker’s release will be 5 p.m. Tuesday in the New Auburn High School gym.
“It’s an informational meeting, and we’ll entertain questions. Officials from the DOC will be there,” Kowalczyk said.
Neubecker has been convicted of sex offenses involving adolescents.
Conditions of supervision will prohibit him from any unsupervised contact with minors, and to not have any contact with his victims.
Neubecker is restricted from being on the property of any schools, parks or day-care centers. Neubecker must comply with standard sex offender rules/requirements: GPS monitoring, face-to-face contact with law enforcement, and he’s a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program.
Neubecker is described as 5-feet-3, 165 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown/gray hair. Anyone who observes Neubecker breaking terms of his release should contact the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department at 715-726-7700 or the Department of Corrections at 715-383-3443.