Sex offender will be released in town of Sampson

Kenosha County sex offender Jeffrey A. Neubecker is set to be released from a treatment facility and placed into a home in the town of Sampson, near New Auburn, after a judge there declined to change his mind on the temporary placement.
On Friday, Judge David Wilk decided his temporary order, which moves Neubecker from the Sand Ridge Treatment Center to the trailer home in Sampson, remains in effect.
However, Wilk set another motion hearing for May 1 to discuss the matter further, meaning it is possible Neubecker could be removed from the home after that hearing.
Jim Sherman, Chippewa County’s attorney, sat in on the hearing in a phone conference call.
“The judge just hamstringed the county and the town,” Sherman said after the hearing.
While Sherman acknowledged there will be the hearing May 1, the order for Neubecker’s placement remains in effect.
“We are looking into what options the county and town have to oppose this placement,” Sherman said.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said Friday he wouldn’t rule out the county seeking to appeal the case to a higher court.
Attorney Kari Hoel, who is representing the town of Sampson and also listened to the hearing via the phone conference call, didn’t immediately return calls for comment Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
Under state law, a sex offender upon release is to be returned to either their home county, or the county where the offense occurred. However,
Neubecker has no ties to Chippewa County. Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk told a crowd of New Auburn area residents on Tuesday that he believes Wilk is violating state law with this temporary placement order.
Neubecker is slated to be released Monday, Kowalczyk said.
In December 2018, Wilk ordered Kenosha County to find placement for Neubecker outside of Sand Ridge Treatment Center.
However, officials there have been unable to find housing for him because of restrictions that say a sex offender cannot live within a certain distance of churches, schools, parks and day-care centers. According to court minutes, the plan to consider the New Auburn home as a temporary placement location was discussed at an October 2019 hearing.
The trailer home is at 25978 Highway F in the town of Sampson.
Michael Chase, a DHS agent, explained to the crowd on Tuesday that Neubecker was convicted of three counts of incest.
Online court records state he was being held involuntarily at the treatment center because he’s a “sexually violent person.” Neubecker was released from the facility in 2009, but he had three rules violations: unauthorized contact of individuals over the phone, having a person over to his house, and loaning money to a person. Those violations led to him being returned to Sand Ridge in 2013, where he has been held since.
If released into the New Auburn area home, Neubecker will be allowed to leave for treatment, to see an agent, but also for doctor visits, religious activities, exercise and volunteering in the community, Kowalczyk said. They also can get permission to go outside and do work in the yard.
Neubecker is described as 5-foot-3, 165 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown/gray hair. Anyone who observes Neubecker breaking terms of his release should contact the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department at 715-726-7700 or the Department of Corrections at 715-383-3443.