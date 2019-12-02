CHIPPEWA FALLS — A convicted sex offender will be released Wednesday and move into a home in rural New Auburn.
David D. Hager, 47, will move into a house at 25978 Highway F, said Chippewa County sheriff Jim Kowalczyk. Hager was convicted in June 1995 of three counts of incest of a child.
"David Hager has been convicted of sex offenses involving adolescents," Kowalczyk wrote in a press release Monday. "Hager has served time imposed on him by the courts and will be supervised by the Department of Corrections. Conditions of supervision will be prohibit him from any unsupervised contact with minors and no contact with his victims. Hager is restricted from being on the property of any schools, parks or day-care centers."
He must comply with standard sex offender rules/requirements, GPS monitoring, and a face-to-face contact with law enforcement requirement. Hager is a lifetime registrant of the state's Sex Offender Registration Program.
Hager is described as 5-foot-6 inches tall, 252 pounds, hazel eyes, with a tattoo on his lower right leg of a cross with David.
Anyone who observes Hager violating the terms of his restrictions is asked to call law enforcement immediately at the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department at 715-726-7700, or the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections at 715-383-3443 or simply dial 911.
