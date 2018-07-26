A Trempealeau County sheriff’s canine helped find a child missing Wednesday evening in the town of Albion.
The 11-year-old child ran from a house about 5 p.m. after an argument with family, according to the sheriff’s department. The child was last seen walking toward a wooded area with no shoes on.
The department’s canine, Leo, tracked and found the lost child about ¼ of a mile from the house in about 15 minutes. The child was not injured.
Sheriff Richard Anderson also recognized canine handler Sgt. Travis McDonah and Deputy Joel Dregney.
