St. Paul man charged with entering Chippewa Falls house while resident was sleeping

A St. Paul man accused of entering a home while one of the residents was home and sleeping has been charged.

Elijah T. Johnson, 20, was charged in Chippewa County Court with burglary to a building, theft and criminal trespass. He appeared in court for a bond hearing last week and was released. He returns to court March 24.

According to the criminal complaint, the break-in occurred Feb. 13 at a home in the 1500 block of Benjamin Place in the northwest corner of Chippewa Falls.

A resident called 911, saying that a burglary was in process at the home. The resident said he was awakened by the man’s cell phone flashlight shining on him in his room; he initially thought it was one of his roommates. However, the intruder ran out of the room and out of the house. The resident confronted the intruder outside, and demanded the intruder give back a video game he had taken from the house.

The intruder fled on foot. Police traced footprints in the snow and learned that the intruder, identified as Johnson, was at a nearby home.

When confronted by police, Johnson claimed he had entered the wrong apartment and was confused. He admitted he had been using illegal drugs as well as taken a prescription medication.

