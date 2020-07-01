Stanley man accused of breaking girlfriend's arm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Stanley man accused of using a wooden rod to repeatedly strike his girlfriend, breaking her arm, has been charged in Chippewa County Court.

Timothy P. Dickinsen, 25, 7656 345th St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with substantial battery-domestic abuse, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and intimidation of a victim.

Judge Steve Cray set a $5,000 cash bond, with a requirement that if released, Dickinsen cannot possess any firearms, dangerous weapons and shovels. He also cannot have any contact with the victim. He returns to court Aug. 11.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim called police on June 20, saying she suspected her right arm was broken during an assault by Dickinsen. She later went a hospital, where an X-ray confirmed she had a fracture to her right ulna bone.

The victim claims that Dickinsen would frequently hit her with a “long, wooden handle of a shovel.” The officer observed she had “scratches and marks all over her body.” She told authorities Dickinsen struck her nine times on June 20 with the shovel handle, fist or palm.

The woman said “he kept the shovel handle on his side of the bed in case she got lippy.” However, she told the officer she didn’t want Dickinsen arrested because she loves him.