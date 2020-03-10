Stanley man gets probation in armed robbery case in Eau Claire

The man and a second male she did not know got into her vehicle. The second male, who was sitting in the back seat, pulled out a handgun, pointed it at her and demanded his money back.

The woman told the second male she didn’t have his money.

The second male then racked the slide on his gun and demanded his money.

He then pointed his gun at the man in the front seat and demanded money from him.

The woman then drove to the nearby Mega Holiday station. The second male told her to park next to a van that was parked next to the building.

The woman and man then went inside the gas station. The second male grabbed the woman’s purse, which was in the back seat, and got into the nearby van.

There were two other men inside the van, the woman said.

The van then left the area.

Police spotted the suspect van and pulled it over at Birch and Franklin streets.

The three men inside were identified as Hudack, Grabbs and Kerola.

Kerola then immediately accused the woman in the other vehicle of stealing his wallet.