A Stanley man pleaded no contest to a number of charges Thursday, including delivery of methamphetamine.
Keith A. Nelson, 30, agreed to plead no contest to the delivery of methamphetamine as a repeat offender, theft of movable property valued between $5,000 and $10,000 and escaping, all counts in different cases against him.
The delivery of methamphetamine stems from an investigation earlier this year in which Nelson attempted to trade a large amount of methamphetamine for a car.
On Feb. 21, investigators arrested Nelson during a trade set up in Boyd by a criminal informant who had informed police that Nelson wanted to trade them drugs for a car they were selling.
At the encouragement of investigators with the West Central Drug Task Force, the criminal informant continued to discuss a deal with Nelson, eventually agreeing to an exchange in which Nelson would trade the informant 1.5 ounces of meth for the vehicle, as well as $1,200.
The theft charge stems from Nelson’s involvement with the theft and sale of a large amount of welding equipment from a business in the Town of Lafayette in October 2018.
