A Stanley man was sentenced to eight years confinement with 10 additional years of supervision for several counts of sexual assault.
Tomas J. Hoyle, 23, was convicted by a Chippewa County jury last December of two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child and two counts of sexual assault with use of force.
According to the criminal complaint, Hoyle drove up to a mobile home park in the town of Sigel and offered to give the victim a ride.
They headed toward Cadott and parked on a dead-end road west of town, where, according to the criminal complaint, Hoyle and the girl climbed into the back seat of the car and Hoyle sexually assaulted her.
According to the complaint, he then drove her home afterward and threatened her. The victim had been under the influence of pills and alcohol at the time.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell recommended Hoyle be given additional time on top of what he is serving in Clark County because of the aggravated nature of the assault in Chippewa County.
Newell had pushed for a 10-year jail sentence in Chippewa County that would be concurrent with six years being served in Clark County, essentially extending it by four years.
“Mr. Hoyle took advantage of her intoxicated state ... not only her intoxicated state but also her age,” Newell said. “He was once again preying on a 15-year-old.”
Newell also said that Hoyle’s not taking responsibility for his actions factors into him not being a good candidate for less jail time.
“The defendant is still not taking responsibility for this,” Newell said.
Hoyle’s defense argued that he should be sentenced to six years in prison with 10 years of supervision concurrent with the Clark County jail time.
In January, Hoyle was sentenced in Clark County Court to six years in prison for having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl, along with nine years of extended supervision.
According to the criminal complaint in that incident, a woman informed police in August 2017 that she discovered her 15-year-old daughter was having sexual contact with Hoyle.
The woman found sexually explicit pictures her daughter had sent to Hoyle, and Hoyle had sent nude photos of himself. According to the complaint, he also sexually touched her several times in July 2017.
Chippewa County Court Judge James Isaacson said before making his decision that while he wouldn’t do the recommended 10 years in prison, he wanted the sentence to reflect the effect on the victim.
