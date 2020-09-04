Styer faces life for killing father

Gary Styer admitted to police that he had entered his father’s bedroom on Jan. 15 and struck him with the wood beam in the head and torso. The assault occurred about 6 a.m., when Ed Styer was sleeping. Gary Styer claimed he hit his father after years of emotional and physical abuse, dating back to when he was a child.

Patricia Styer Hanson, Ed Styer’s youngest sister, testified before the sentencing, requesting that Gary Styer be sentenced to prison for life with no chance of parole. She believes Gary Styer killed his father to obtain his inheritance.

“He had this planned,” she testified. “Ed (doesn’t) have two-by-fours in his home, in his kitchen, in his bedroom. Gary would have had to go out to the shed to get it.”

Hanson added that Ed had a very small bedroom.

“There is no way he could get away,” she said.

Hanson fought back tears as she talked about how beloved Ed Styer was in the community, noting that 400 people attended his funeral.

“Everybody loved Ed, and everyone misses him so much,” she said. “When Ed walked into the room, everyone lit up to see Ed.”

Sylvia Styer, another of Ed Styer’s sisters, agreed with Hanson’s statements, praising her late brother.