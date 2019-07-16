Authorities tracked down a suspect in a Lake Hallie bank robbery Monday after a chase through the town of Lafayette.
The robbery was reported at 9:37 a.m. at the Citizens Community Federal Bank located on Commercial Boulevard in the village of Lake Hallie.
Lake Hallie Detective Adam Meyers arrived first in an unmarked vehicle, Lake Hallie Police Chief Cal D. Smokowicz said.
Meyers saw a vehicle that came close to matching the description of the suspect vehicle, so he followed.
The vehicle exited Hwy. 53 and got on Hwy. 29.
Meyers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it increased its speed and did not stop, Smokowicz,said.
The chase began at 9:44 a.m., and the suspect’s vehicle left Hwy. 29 and continued on county highways in the town of Lafayette.
Chippewa County sheriff’s deputies joined the chase, which ended at 10:03 a.m. when the suspect’s vehicle pulled over and the driver surrendered.
Smokowicz said the suspect appears to have acted alone and is a 42-year-old white male from Milwaukee. He was not yet identified by authorities.
The FBI and the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate.
