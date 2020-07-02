Third person charged in overdose death of Holcombe woman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A third person has been charged in the overdose death of a Holcombe woman in March 2019.

Dylan E. Henderson, 27, of Bloomer has been charged in Chippewa County Court with first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs, manufacturing amphetamines and bail jumping.

Henderson has been incarcerated in the Chippewa County Jail since July 2019 on a $10,000 cash bond on charges of manufacturing and delivering narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of heroin with the intent to deliver.

Henderson will return to court July 28.

In May, the district attorney’s office also charged Zachary W. Dietrich, 28, of Clearbrook, Minn., with first-degree homicide by delivering of drugs, manufacturing and delivering amphetamines, possessing of amphetamines, and resisting or obstructing an officer. A warrant was issued for Dietrich’s arrest and he turned himself in. He posted a $3,000 cash bond. Dietrich also will return to court July 28.

According to police reports, Breana J. Heuer and Henderson provided meth to Dietrich on March 22, 2019, and Dietrich shared those drugs with Carissa R. Kasmeirski, who died from an overdose.