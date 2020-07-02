Third person charged in overdose death of Holcombe woman

A third person has been charged in the overdose death of a Holcombe woman in March 2019.
Dylan E. Henderson, 27, of Bloomer has been charged in Chippewa County Court with first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs, manufacturing amphetamines and bail jumping.
Henderson has been incarcerated in the Chippewa County Jail since July 2019 on a $10,000 cash bond on charges of manufacturing and delivering narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of heroin with the intent to deliver.
Henderson will return to court July 28.
In May, the district attorney’s office also charged Zachary W. Dietrich, 28, of Clearbrook, Minn., with first-degree homicide by delivering of drugs, manufacturing and delivering amphetamines, possessing of amphetamines, and resisting or obstructing an officer. A warrant was issued for Dietrich’s arrest and he turned himself in. He posted a $3,000 cash bond. Dietrich also will return to court July 28.
According to police reports, Breana J. Heuer and Henderson provided meth to Dietrich on March 22, 2019, and Dietrich shared those drugs with Carissa R. Kasmeirski, who died from an overdose.
In May, Judge Steve Cray sentenced Heuer to 3½ years in prison for her role in Kasmeirski’s death. During that sentencing, assistant district attorney Roy Gay announced that more charges in the death were going to be filed.
Earlier this year, Heuer admitted to police that Henderson provided the drugs. Police checked Henderson’s DNA, and it matched what was found on a baggie at the scene.
According to the criminal complaint, Kasmeirski and Dietrich were smoking meth at a home at 25251 27th Ave. in the town of Birch Creek on March 23, 2019, when Kasmeirski stopped breathing. A coroner arrived and pronounced Kasmeirski deceased.
An autopsy was performed in Minnesota two days later that confirmed she died from using meth.
Dietrich told law enforcement he purchased the drugs from Heuer at a business in Chippewa Falls. The investigator was able to obtain video surveillance from that business and observed the drug sale occur.
Police had performed a search warrant of Henderson’s Bloomer home in July 2019 and located heroin.
This is the third overdose death in the past three years in the county where the people who supplied the drugs have been charged with homicide.
