Train stopped after crash in Jackson County; driver cited for fourth OWI
Train stopped after crash in Jackson County; driver cited for fourth OWI

A train in Jackson County had to be stopped Sunday after an alleged drunk driver crashed his vehicle on a railroad track.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Jesse Hoff of Alma Center was southbound on Hwy. 12-27 in the town of Adams shortly after 10 p.m. when he drove off the road, rolled his vehicle on its side and came to rest on a set of railroad tracks. The sheriff’s office contacted the railroad, which was able to halt the train within a mile of the crash site.

Hoff was extricated from his vehicle by the Black River Falls Fire Department. He was cited for felony fourth-offense drunk driving, open intoxicants in a vehicle and failure to keep a vehicle under control.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

