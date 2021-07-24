UPDATE: Names of triple homicide victims released

The victims of a triple homicide have been positively identified, and are all males in their late 20s believed to have ties to the La Crosse area.

The bodies were discovered shortly before 5 a.m. Friday a the entrance of Milestone Materials, Romskog Quarry, N6290 County Trunk M. Employees arriving at work made the discovery and made the emergency call.

The victims have been identified as Peng Lor and Nemo Yang, both 24 and without permanent addresses but frequently residing in and around the La Crosse area, and Trevor J. Maloney, 23, whose last known addresses were in Sparta and Cashton but is also known to frequently reside in the La Crosse area.

Next of kin has been notified. Any relationship between the victims was not released at this time, and no suspects are in custody.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, State Patrol, La Crosse County District Attorney’s office and La Crosse County medical examiner were all on the scene yesterday and investigators worked during the night and this morning to notify next of kin. Around 12 investigators are actively working on the case today and following up on information about the whereabouts of the victims 24 hours prior to the discovery of the bodies.