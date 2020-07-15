UW-EC official faces child-sex charge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire risk management and safety director has been charged with child sexual assault.

Tim Boehnen, 37, 2635 113th St., Lake Hallie, was charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts of first-degree child sexual assault.

Boehnen appeared in court Tuesday, where his attorney waived reading of the criminal complaint. A review hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 29.

Boehnen has been placed on administrative leave from the university.

A temporary restraining order for domestic abuse also was filed against Boehnen on April 17, court records show.

According to the criminal complaint, several children, between the ages of five and 13, were interviewed by authorities in April about inappropriate sexual touching that occurred between March and April.

The children, both boys and girls, described how Boehnen had touched them in a sexual manner. When interviewed by police, Boehnen denied any wrongdoing.

At a bond hearing in April, Judge Steve Gibbs released Boehnen on a $5,000 signature bond. Among the requirements is that Boehnen could not have any unsupervised contact with juveniles.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0