UW-Stout chief business officer charged with OWI

UW-Stout’s chief business officer Phil Lyons, who also serves on the Eau Claire school board, has been charged with operating while intoxicated-first offense in Eau Claire County.

The incident happened on March 13, according to online court records.

Charges were filed against Lyons, 56, on March 16.

A first-offense OWI charge is a civil traffic forfeiture in Wisconsin.

Lyons was charged with five other civil offenses the same day, also stemming from March 13: refusal to take a test for intoxication after arrest, operating with an expired license, driving with open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, speeding and making an improper right turn.

Lyons’ hearing is scheduled for July 28. He has retained attorney Michael Cohen, and the court received a not guilty plea letter in the case on March 17, according to court records.

Reached by phone Saturday, Lyons declined comment on the charges.

UW-Stout also declined Saturday to comment on the charges against Lyons, said Doug Mell, director of executive communications and external relations.