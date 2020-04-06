UW-Stout chief business officer charged with OWI

UW-Stout’s chief business officer Phil Lyons, who also serves on the Eau Claire school board, has been charged with operating while intoxicated-first offense in Eau Claire County.
The incident happened on March 13, according to online court records.
Charges were filed against Lyons, 56, on March 16.
A first-offense OWI charge is a civil traffic forfeiture in Wisconsin.
Lyons was charged with five other civil offenses the same day, also stemming from March 13: refusal to take a test for intoxication after arrest, operating with an expired license, driving with open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, speeding and making an improper right turn.
Lyons’ hearing is scheduled for July 28. He has retained attorney Michael Cohen, and the court received a not guilty plea letter in the case on March 17, according to court records.
Reached by phone Saturday, Lyons declined comment on the charges.
UW-Stout also declined Saturday to comment on the charges against Lyons, said Doug Mell, director of executive communications and external relations.
Lyons is UW-Stout’s vice chancellor of administrative and student life services. He oversees the university’s administrative and student live services division, which includes athletics and recreation, business and financial services, facilities management, safety and risk management, student life and services, the dean of students and the university’s budget office, according to UW-Stout’s website.
Lyons is one of two incumbents seeking reelection to the Eau Claire school board in the Tuesday election; two write-in candidates also have announced plans to run for the three available seats.
Lyons was appointed to the school board in December to fill a vacancy.
