Victims talk about loss in wake of Girl Scout tragedy; Colten Treu being sentenced for killing 4 along Chippewa County road

Helgeson asked Judge James Isaacson to impose the maximum penalty allowable, with the sentences being consecutive.

"My deepest purpose in my life is being a mother to my children," Kimberly Helgeson said. "Our suffering has no end. His actions demonstrated illegal acts, and a continued disregard for our community's safety. The defendant stole a lifetime from Autumn. He has stolen Brooklyn's big sister and her innocence."

Bradley Helgeson described the daily pain he feels of her loss, and the difficulty of carrying on each day. He described how people he's known for years don't know how to talk to him anymore, and how he struggles to look people in the eye.

"It affects our lives, and everyone connected to us," he said. "I want Colten Treu to know this isn't just our loss, this is our entire community struggling."

Brooklyn Helgeson was 8 at the time, and was present when the crash happened.

"I live my life without Autumn every day. I push it all down, because my heart is broken. My heart will never heal," Brooklyn said. "I can't talk to my big sister because Colten Treu ran her over right in front of my eyes. I will never grow up with my sister. She is never coming back. That day I felt so along. I watched my sister die in front of my eyes. I know I will never stop loving her."