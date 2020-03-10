Victims talk about loss in wake of Girl Scout tragedy; Colten Treu being sentenced for killing 4 along Chippewa County road

Kimberly Helgeson described the horrors of watching Colten Treu's pickup truck leave the road and strike five people, killing four, including her daughter, Autumn. Her husband, Bradley, stood beside her, holding a picture of Autumn and her younger sister, Brooklyn.
"I saw what Colten Treu did. I never saw breaklights," Helgeson said. "I never saw him swerve to avoid people. What I saw was accelerating, as he went through body after body."
Helgeson was the first witness to testify Tuesday during Treu's sentencing in Chippewa County Court.
Treu, 23, 1060 Joseph St., Chippewa Falls, pleaded no contest in December in Chippewa County Court to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and guilty to one count of hit-and-run, causing great bodily harm.
Treu is accused of huffing from an aerosol canister on Nov. 3, 2018, then crashing his pickup truck into members of Girl Scout Troop 3055 as they were picking up trash along Highway P in Lake Hallie, south of the Highway 29 overpass.
"I saw Colten Treu hit her 60-pound body," Helgeson said, adding that the impact was so hard it caused her shoes to fly off her body. "She lived nearly an hour. Her leg was grotesquely broken. I am haunted to have seen her pain in the last hour of her life. Every second of every day I suffer. I see the brokenness of her body."
Helgeson asked Judge James Isaacson to impose the maximum penalty allowable, with the sentences being consecutive.
"My deepest purpose in my life is being a mother to my children," Kimberly Helgeson said. "Our suffering has no end. His actions demonstrated illegal acts, and a continued disregard for our community's safety. The defendant stole a lifetime from Autumn. He has stolen Brooklyn's big sister and her innocence."
Bradley Helgeson described the daily pain he feels of her loss, and the difficulty of carrying on each day. He described how people he's known for years don't know how to talk to him anymore, and how he struggles to look people in the eye.
"It affects our lives, and everyone connected to us," he said. "I want Colten Treu to know this isn't just our loss, this is our entire community struggling."
Brooklyn Helgeson was 8 at the time, and was present when the crash happened.
"I live my life without Autumn every day. I push it all down, because my heart is broken. My heart will never heal," Brooklyn said. "I can't talk to my big sister because Colten Treu ran her over right in front of my eyes. I will never grow up with my sister. She is never coming back. That day I felt so along. I watched my sister die in front of my eyes. I know I will never stop loving her."
The courtroom was packed with 120 people. Treu sat up front next to his attorneys, wearing his orange jail uniform. He rarely raising his head, or he looked straight ahead, not at people testifying to his right.
Brian Kelley, father of Jayna Kelley, described how his life has been "an emotional blur" since his daughter's death 16 months ago.
"This was no accident," Kelley said. "Our Jayna was killed at the age of 9, and that is the age she will remain in our minds."
The images of that day remain all too vivid in his mind. Brian Kelley recounted watching his wife holding Jayna's body, with them both covered in Jayna's body. They briefly had hope that a pulse had been found, before she was airlifted away. He described going to the hospital and being told that Jayna had no brain activity; she died shortly thereafter.
Robin Kelley, Jayna's mother, watched Treu's truck exit the road and strike the girls. She got to her daughter's body first.
"There is not a more helpless feeling in the world than seeing your daughter in this condition," Robin Kelley said. "I saw pieces of the truck lying near where Jayna was hit."
Robin Kelley said she has felt guilt for helping to organize the clean-up event along Highway P that day.
Judy Schneider is the mother of Sara Jo Schneider and grandmother of 10-year-old Haylee J. Hickle, who both died in the crash. Sara Jo's son, Jasper was six at the time of the crash; he now lives hours away, rather than with her. Judy Schneider talked about how she had just sold her old house and purchased a new one that all four of them could live in together.
"Now that home is just an empty shell, without laughter and joy, and rooms I cannot even enter," Judy Schneider said. "I can't turn my mind off at night. I feel guilt if I laugh, or had a nice time. These words aren't enough to express the loss, the pain, the hurt, of everyone in my family, and my friends. It has changed me, and them, forever."
Isaacson opened Tuesday's proceedings by reiterating the maximum penalty on each of the five convictions, and noted that Treu left the scene after the crash.
"He did not stop. He drove away without rendering aid," Isaacson said.
Trudy Meister, a Department of Corrections probation agent, said there were several "aggravating factors" in this case, like the number of victims, and that he didn't stop to render aid. She said Treu lacked accountability, empathy and remorse.
The sentencing will go at least two days. Chippewa County district attorney Wade Newell will reveal Wednesday his recommendation for the length of incarceration. In a court document filed last week, he said it should be "substantial and significant." While Newell didn’t state a specific length of incarceration, he did add that each sentence should be consecutive to each other.
The crash occurred at about 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Treu left the scene immediately after striking the five people. Officers followed a fresh fluid trail from the damaged pickup truck at the crash scene 1.8 miles to Treu’s home. The truck, parked inside the garage, had “significant front-end damage, with weeds observed stuck in the front bumper,” the criminal complaint states. However, Treu was not home. He turned himself in shortly before 5 p.m.
Treu claims that his passenger, John Stender, grabbed the steering wheel of his pickup truck, causing the vehicle to swerve and strike the Girl Scouts. Stender has not been charged.
A test from the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene didn’t detect any chemicals or drugs in Treu’s blood sample. However, because Treu didn’t stay at the scene, a blood draw couldn’t be immediately taken. The blood draw was taken after 7 p.m.
Treu remains incarcerated; his bond was revoked when he was convicted in December.
The four people killed in the crash were Jayna S. Kelley, 9, Autumn A. Helgeson, 10, both of Lake Hallie, Haylee J. Hickle, 10, and her mother, Sara Jo Schneider, 32, both of the town of Lafayette.
The fifth person injured was Madalyn Zwiefelhofer; she was hospitalized for three weeks. Her father, Ryan Zwiefelhofer, described her numerous surgeries, and that she still has more to come.
"Colten broke her in almost every way," he said.
Zwiefelhofer said Treu could have stopped multiple times, including before he left the scene.
"He did not stop, because he did not care," Zwiefelhofer said. "He left them there like they were garbage, because he did not care."
The deceased girls attended Southview Elementary and Halmstad Elementary in Chippewa Falls.
Treu has one drunken driving conviction from 2014, plus a Sept. 30, 2018, incident in Rusk County where he is accused of driving while impaired, causing a rollover crash. A trial in that case is now slated to begin May 26 and could last two days.